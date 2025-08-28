Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $105.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.4737.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 120.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE TPR opened at $100.95 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $114.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.97%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

