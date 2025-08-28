Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,062,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 42,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at $492,281,408.64. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,719 shares of company stock valued at $47,223,172. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

GOOGL stock opened at $207.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.75. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $210.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

