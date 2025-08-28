Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.41. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 742,294 shares trading hands.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.48.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
