T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 69,840 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total value of $17,552,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 635,782,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,784,944,354.08. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $17,794,533.60.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.87, for a total transaction of $18,149,320.80.

On Monday, August 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.46, for a total transaction of $17,841,326.40.

On Thursday, August 14th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80.

On Monday, August 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $17,290,987.20.

On Friday, August 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.19, for a total value of $17,124,069.60.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total value of $16,741,346.40.

On Monday, August 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.24, for a total value of $16,708,521.60.

On Friday, August 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.29, for a total value of $16,572,333.60.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.08, for a total value of $16,837,027.20.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $251.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $192.61 and a one year high of $276.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.10.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

