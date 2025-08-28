Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.69, for a total transaction of $92,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 381,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,478,587.01. This trade represents a 34.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,236,152 shares of company stock valued at $545,240,378 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.86.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.4%

APP opened at $462.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

