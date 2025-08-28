Synovus Financial Corp Sells 286 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 322.7% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

