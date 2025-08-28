Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 343.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.98. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.08 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.63%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

