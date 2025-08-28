Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after acquiring an additional 63,727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 465,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 48,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 293,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSK stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

