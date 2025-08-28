Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.0%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $624.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $667.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.14.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

