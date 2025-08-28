Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,612,000 after buying an additional 2,379,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,088,000 after purchasing an additional 971,388 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,598,000 after purchasing an additional 434,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,572,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $66.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

