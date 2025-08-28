Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 297,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $112.72 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

