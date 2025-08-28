Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as high as C$2.39. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 105,900 shares trading hands.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$11.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.10.

About Synex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Synex International Inc is an independent Canadian renewable power producer. It develops, acquires and operates renewable energy facilities. Synex International Inc generates revenue from three run of river power plants and one power line network in British Columbia. Synex is a renewable power developer with substantial wind and hydro projects under various levels of development in British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.