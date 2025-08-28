SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,193,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,466,000 after acquiring an additional 486,697 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,856,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,467,000 after acquiring an additional 122,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 208,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after acquiring an additional 118,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

