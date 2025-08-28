SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $126.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and twelve have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.