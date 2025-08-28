SVB Wealth LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $26,725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 44,249.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,423 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $11,409,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bilibili by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 146,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Bilibili from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 target price on Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Bilibili from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.
Bilibili Trading Down 1.3%
NASDAQ:BILI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 320.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.
Bilibili Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
