SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,838 Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

GTES opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.34 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

