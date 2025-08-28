SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 241.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

