SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of HR opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This represents a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

