SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 859 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 610.0%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AU shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AU

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.