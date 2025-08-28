SVB Wealth LLC Invests $47,000 in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 852,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 143,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.0%

WTFC stock opened at $137.71 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%.The firm had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

