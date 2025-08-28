SVB Wealth LLC Invests $43,000 in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Entegris by 61.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $1,614,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $4,870,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,854.08. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $117.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.