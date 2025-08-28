SVB Wealth LLC Invests $39,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.53 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.