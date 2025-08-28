SVB Wealth LLC Invests $39,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.
Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.53 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.
Pimco Total Return ETF Profile
The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.
