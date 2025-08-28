SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 512 Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Dayforce by 719.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Dayforce by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Dayforce by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000.

NYSE DAY opened at $69.58 on Thursday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 231.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAY shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other Dayforce news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,656.84. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $278,095.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,354.08. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

