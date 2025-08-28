SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 512 Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Dayforce by 719.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Dayforce by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Dayforce by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000.
Dayforce Trading Up 0.0%
NYSE DAY opened at $69.58 on Thursday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 231.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on DAY shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dayforce news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,656.84. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $278,095.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,354.08. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dayforce Company Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
