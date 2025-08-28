SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 359 AECOM $ACM

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 359 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in AECOM by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of AECOM by 212.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AECOM by 37.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of AECOM by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $125.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. AECOM has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $126.24.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

