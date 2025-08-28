SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 184 Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $235.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.17 and its 200 day moving average is $220.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.52 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.36%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

