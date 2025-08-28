SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $1,158,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 17,800.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Futu by 4,876.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter.

Futu stock opened at $183.93 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $197.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.86 million. Futu had a net margin of 44.25% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FUTU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

