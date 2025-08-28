SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,658 Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

