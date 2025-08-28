SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,031,403.99. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.34. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.