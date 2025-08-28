Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) SVP Sells $1,755,200.00 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.