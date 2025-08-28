Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Stratasys by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,466,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,264 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Stratasys by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,803,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,764 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,197,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,491 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,130,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 977,403 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $5,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $939.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.15 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

