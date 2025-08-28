Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN Shares Sold by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,123 shares during the period. Stevanato Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STVN stock opened at €22.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.49. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €17.12 and a twelve month high of €28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

