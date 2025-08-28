Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.15 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 202 ($2.73). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.73), with a volume of 10,943 shares.
Spectra Systems Stock Down 1.9%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The stock has a market cap of £123.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.22.
Spectra Systems Company Profile
Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems.
