SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Bought by Hanover Advisors Inc.

Hanover Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $597.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

