SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,282,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,733,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.92. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $126.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

