SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $49,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.