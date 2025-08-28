SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV is Graney & King LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Graney & King LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,914 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Graney & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Graney & King LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,083,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.