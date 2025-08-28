SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

SpartanNash Stock Up 0.1%

SpartanNash stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.45 million, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

