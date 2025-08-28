SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $7.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEDG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG opened at $33.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $289.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.03 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,680.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 320,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 215,311 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

