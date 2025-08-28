Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innospec Inc. $IOSP

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth about $121,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Innospec by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth about $262,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.03. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.10 and a 12 month high of $128.35.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.08%.The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

