Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,823,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,824,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,078,000 after acquiring an additional 217,282 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,517,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 197,754 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 901,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 853,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Stories

