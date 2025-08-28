Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,515,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after buying an additional 1,339,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after buying an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 650.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.3%

PHG stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.00%.The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

