Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 71.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HMY stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.77.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

