Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 737 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in Devon Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 93.6% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $45.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

