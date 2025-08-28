Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3750.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Sky Harbour Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.
Shares of Sky Harbour Group stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $806.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.74. Sky Harbour Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.52.
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
