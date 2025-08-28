Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3750.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Sky Harbour Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 445,828 shares in the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 454,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sky Harbour Group stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $806.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.74. Sky Harbour Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

