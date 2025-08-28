Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $5.66. Sino Land shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 339 shares traded.
Sino Land Trading Up 2.0%
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.
About Sino Land
Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.
