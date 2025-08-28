SES AI (NYSE:SES) vs. Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Financial Comparison

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares SES AI and Carbon Streaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SES AI
|$2.04 million
|201.68
|-$100.18 million
|($0.31)
|-3.63
|Carbon Streaming
|$640,000.00
|42.66
|-$67.37 million
|($0.59)
|-0.88
Volatility and Risk
SES AI has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -76.63, indicating that its stock price is 7,763% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for SES AI and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SES AI
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.00
|Carbon Streaming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given SES AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.
Profitability
This table compares SES AI and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SES AI
|N/A
|-36.08%
|-31.29%
|Carbon Streaming
|-24,943.55%
|-3.61%
|-3.44%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
SES AI beats Carbon Streaming on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.
