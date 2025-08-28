SES AI (NYSE:SES) vs. Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Financial Comparison

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES AI and Carbon Streaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SES AI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI $2.04 million 201.68 -$100.18 million ($0.31) -3.63 Carbon Streaming $640,000.00 42.66 -$67.37 million ($0.59) -0.88

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SES AI has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -76.63, indicating that its stock price is 7,763% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SES AI and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 1 1 0 2.00 Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given SES AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -36.08% -31.29% Carbon Streaming -24,943.55% -3.61% -3.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SES AI beats Carbon Streaming on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.