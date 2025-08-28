Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $19.88. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 89,710 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCRB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $73.67.

The company has a market cap of $165.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by $0.45. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 221.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 69,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48,013 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 193.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 89,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

