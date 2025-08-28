Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Position Lifted by Graney & King LLC

Graney & King LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1,598.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 40,395 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 833.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 53,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2,442.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 146,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.