Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,324,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,480,000 after buying an additional 1,233,059 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,604,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,290,000 after buying an additional 500,239 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,790,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,253,000 after buying an additional 36,559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,909,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,630,000 after buying an additional 266,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,499,000 after buying an additional 539,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.