Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Roblox Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. Roblox has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $8,538,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 279,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,206,523.16. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $802,020.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,264,478.41. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,935,047 shares of company stock worth $478,661,185 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Roblox by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

